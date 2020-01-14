Check Out

Tuesday, 14 January 2020

FOX NEWS: American Airlines passenger claims employee stalked her at airport, sent unsolicited texts: 'You are gorgeous'


American Airlines passenger claims employee stalked her at airport, sent unsolicited texts: 'You are gorgeous'



“I must tell you that you are gorgeous… you are looking very gorgeous in that gray top today.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Tkp5cl
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2