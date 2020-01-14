Check Out

Tuesday, 14 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Oreo bringing back 'Most Stuf' cookies filled with more 'Stuf' than any existing Oreo variety


Oreo bringing back 'Most Stuf' cookies filled with more 'Stuf' than any existing Oreo variety



The makers of Oreo cookies apparently won’t rest until we’re all just human-sized sacks of flesh filled with Stuf.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2RjVA7I
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2