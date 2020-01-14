Check Out

Tuesday, 14 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Dunkin' teams up with Snoop Dogg to introduce glazed doughnut breakfast sandwich


Fans of Snoop Dogg and/or plant-based proteins dripping in sugary glaze will have to act fast, as the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich is only available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations through Jan. 19.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2TmucJ1
