Check Out

Monday, 6 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Hooters debuts meatless 'Unreal' wings, claims 'Hooters Girls' can’t tell the difference


Hooters debuts meatless 'Unreal' wings, claims 'Hooters Girls' can’t tell the difference



The wings, made using a meatless alternative from Quorn Foods, are now available at 318 Hooters restaurants across the country.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2SYDOJV
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2