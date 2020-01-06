Check Out

Monday, 6 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Residents annoyed after McDonald’s blasts bagpipe music to deter homeless people


Residents annoyed after McDonald’s blasts bagpipe music to deter homeless people



Residents around a McDonald’s in Sacramento are apparently fed up with the restaurant’s blasting of bagpipe music to deter homeless people, according to reports.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Qv1eF9
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2