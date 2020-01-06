FOX NEWS: Residents annoyed after McDonald’s blasts bagpipe music to deter homeless people

- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 6 January 2020
Residents annoyed after McDonald’s blasts bagpipe music to deter homeless people
Residents around a McDonald’s in Sacramento are apparently fed up with the restaurant’s blasting of bagpipe music to deter homeless people, according to reports.
