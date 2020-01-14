Check Out

Tuesday, 14 January 2020

FOX NEWS: New York man claims he was fired for showing manager video of employees mishandling food


A man in New York is claiming he was fired from a pizza shop after allegedly showing his boss that a fellow employee mishandled food.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2soWveJ
