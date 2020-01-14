Check Out

Tuesday, 14 January 2020

FOX NEWS: 'Eleanor' Ford Mustang from 'Gone in 60 Seconds' sold for $852,500


'Eleanor' Ford Mustang from 'Gone in 60 Seconds' sold for $852,500



The price was not a steal.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35ON1Hj
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2