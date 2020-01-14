- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 14 January 2020
FOX NEWS: YouTube beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager comes out as transgender after alleged blackmail attempt
YouTube beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager comes out as transgender after alleged blackmail attempt
“I hope by me standing up and being free that it inspires others to do the same," said Nikkie de Jager.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35VOP1c
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment