Check Out

Tuesday, 7 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Pegasus Airlines flight skids off runway in Istanbul, temporarily shuts down airport


Pegasus Airlines flight skids off runway in Istanbul, temporarily shuts down airport



None of the 164 passengers were injured, the airline said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2urk87c
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2