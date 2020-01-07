- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 7 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Pegasus Airlines flight skids off runway in Istanbul, temporarily shuts down airport
Pegasus Airlines flight skids off runway in Istanbul, temporarily shuts down airport
None of the 164 passengers were injured, the airline said.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2urk87c
