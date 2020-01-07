- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 7 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Roger Penske's Indianapolis Motor Speedway purchase finalized
Roger Penske's Indianapolis Motor Speedway purchase finalized
Roger Penske completed his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, becoming just the fourth owner of the historic facility and subsidiaries that include the IndyCar Series.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2FoCcAT
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment